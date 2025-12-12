Top 5 Turbo Petrol SUVs To Consider Under ₹20 Lakh in December 2025 in India

Turbo Petrol SUVs: The Indian SUV market offers various cars, which have multiple engine options paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. Around ₹20 lakh, there are powerful SUVs that come with strong performance without compromising on practicality or comfort. In December 2025, there is a competitive lineup of turbocharged SUVs across segments, which combines advanced features, premium and plush interiors, and spirited driving dynamics. Some of the popular options in the market are the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 turbo petrol SUVs, which you can consider in December 2025:

Volkswagen Taigun

If you are looking for an SUV with German driving dynamics, you can check out the Volkswagen Taigun. It is an underrated option in the market, having a powerful 1.0L and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. For improved fuel efficiency in the 1.5L turbo petrol engine, the Taigun comes with two-cylinder mode, which is the cylinder deactivation technology, wherein it shuts two cylinders out of four of the engine, hence increasing the fuel efficiency. The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.41 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700

The next SUV on the list to consider is the Mahindra XUV 700. Though the automaker will launch its facelift, ‘XUV 7XO’, in January 2026, it is still a worthy option to choose in the market. It comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The engine is smooth and refined, and has decent fuel efficiency as well. The price of it starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta

The third SUV on the list is the Hyundai Creta. It is a popular option in the market, has a comfortable cabin space and a refined turbo petrol engine. It has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, but there is no manual on offer. The engine is quite refined, and the shifts are smooth. It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, driving modes, and others. The price of it starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

If you wish for a ladder-on-frame SUV, having good road presence, and a macho look, you can check out the Mahindra Scorpio N. It is also a famous option in the market, having decent features, and shares the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine and gearbox as the XUV 700. It has features like dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and others. The price of it starts at ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

