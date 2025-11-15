Tata Sierra Unveiled in India - Expected Price, Features, & More

Tata Sierra Returns: Tata Motors has officially revealed the production-ready version of its iconic nameplate, Sierra, for the Indian market. It was spotted multiple times testing, and after multiple teasers and concept showcases at numerous motor shows, it now comes with modern-day design, is feature-packed and will come with an all-new engine option. The Indian automaker first launched the Sierra in 1991, and it was on sale for more than a decade. Some of the key features in the Sierra 2025 are a panoramic sunroof, a triple-screen layout, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Tata Sierra for prospective buyers:

Tata Sierra Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Sierra has a mix of simple yet modern elements, continuing with the iconic boxy silhouette. At the front, it has connected LED DRL and the grill is finished in gloss black paint shade. The bumpers do give the Sierra a rugged look, and the front skid plate is finished in silver tone.

Coming to the side, though the Sierra is a five-door SUV, and it comes with modern elements by offering flush door handles, it still tries to maintain the iconic two-door charm. While the OG Sierra used to come with curved glass windows, Tata Motors tries to maintain a similar design language by painting the section between the B and C pillars in black paint shade. It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, wide wheel arches, and black body cladding to enhance the sporty appearance.

The rear profile of the Tata Sierra 2025 comes with a simple and neat design. It has a single connected LED taillamp, and the indicators are neatly integrated into it. However, the rear bumper is finished in gloss black paint shade, and the skid plate is finished in silver tone.

Tata Sierra Interiors

On the inside, there is a new dashboard design for the Sierra 2025. It comes with a triple-screen layout, with a minimalist approach. However, you’ll see there are multiple panels, which are borrowed from other Tata SUVs in the lineup, like a similar steering wheel, gear knob, and air conditioning controls as the Harrier and Safari. The rear seats of the Tata Sierra come with three adjustable headrests, and there is a centre armrest as well to enhance the seating comfort.

Tata Sierra Features

The Tata Sierra is a feature-loaded SUV. Some of the key features on offer are dual-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Tata Sierra Engine

Regarding the powertrain options, the Tata Sierra will come with three engine options. It will debut with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L NA petrol engine. However, Sierra will continue with a 1.5L diesel engine, which is also available in the Curvv and Nexon.

Tata Sierra Price