Updated 15 December 2025 at 20:47 IST
Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - How Do They Compare?
Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra and the Honda Elevate for prospective buyers.
Tata vs Honda: The SUV segment in the market recently saw the addition of new nameplates by different automakers. Tata Motors has recently launched its Sierra for the indian market. The Indian automaker has revived its iconic nameplate with a modern design, is feature-rich, and comes with multiple engine options.
Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Honda Elevate in its segment. It is an underrated option in the market, having a simple and clean design, and decent features. Honda offers the Elevate with a single engine option and can choose in multiple colour options.
Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra and the Honda Elevate for prospective buyers:
Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Price
The price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹24.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Features
Regarding the feature list, the Tata Sierra has more on offer compared to the Honda Elevate. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display in lower variants, driving and terrain modes, and others. On the other side, the Honda Elevate has a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others.
Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Safety Features
Talking about the safety, the Tata Sierra and the Honda Elevate have a similar offering. Both come with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.
Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Engine
The Tata Sierra comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA gearbox, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and a 1.5L diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other side, the Honda Elevate comes with a single 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 20:47 IST