Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - How Do They Compare?

Tata vs Honda: The SUV segment in the market recently saw the addition of new nameplates by different automakers. Tata Motors has recently launched its Sierra for the indian market. The Indian automaker has revived its iconic nameplate with a modern design, is feature-rich, and comes with multiple engine options.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Honda Elevate in its segment. It is an underrated option in the market, having a simple and clean design, and decent features. Honda offers the Elevate with a single engine option and can choose in multiple colour options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra and the Honda Elevate for prospective buyers:

Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Price

The price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹24.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Tata Sierra has more on offer compared to the Honda Elevate. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display in lower variants, driving and terrain modes, and others. On the other side, the Honda Elevate has a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others.

Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Safety Features

Advertisement

Talking about the safety, the Tata Sierra and the Honda Elevate have a similar offering. Both come with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Tata Sierra vs Honda Elevate - Engine