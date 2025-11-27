Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Tata vs Maruti Suzuki: Buyers, when planning for a new compact SUV, which has good features, a comfortable cabin, and various engine options, there are several options to choose from. In this segment, Tata Motors entered this segment with its iconic Sierra nameplate recently. It has a modern-day design, is loaded with multiple features, and has three engine options on offer.

Talking about its rivals, the Tata Sierra competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in its segment. It is a popular option among buyers, and though it may not be as feature-loaded as the Tata Sierra, it does offer an AWD drivetrain and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara for the buyers:

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Price

Since both are positioned in the compact SUV segment, the prices of the Tata Sierra and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start under ₹15 lakh.

The price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Features

Regarding the feature list, Tata offers a lot more features than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen display, a dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, driving modes, terrain modes, and others. Moreover, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster (in hybrid variant), a wireless charger, and others.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Safety Features

Talking about safety, the Tata Sierra has more on offer compared to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Sierra comes with Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, TPMS, traction control, hill hold, and others. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with six airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Engine Options

You can choose the Tata Sierra from three engine options and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara from two engine options.

The Tata Sierra comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA gearbox, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine.