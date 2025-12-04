Tata Sierra vs Skoda Kushaq - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Tata vs Skoda: The compact SUV segment is a popular choice among buyers, as these cars come with good road presence, have a decent amount of features, and multiple powertrain options to choose from. Recently, Tata Motors revived its iconic Sierra nameplate in India and launched it with a modern design, spacious interiors, and a feature-loaded cabin. The Indian automaker offers the Sierra with two petrol engines and a 1.5L diesel engine, with either an automatic or manual gearbox.

Talking about its rivals, the Tata Sierra competes with the Skoda Kushaq in its segment. The Skoda Kushaq is an underrated German SUV, which has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, has decent features, and powerful turbo petrol engines.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra and the Skoda Kushaq for the buyers:

Tata Sierra vs Skoda Kushaq - Price

The price of the Tata Sierra is ₹13.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. However, the prices of the other variants will be announced later. On the other hand, the price of the Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹12.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹21.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra vs Skoda Kushaq - Features

The Tata Sierra is a feature-rich offering compared to the Skoda Kushaq. It comes with driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a triple-screen layout, and others. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq has a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, automatic headlamps, and others.

Tata Sierra vs Skoda Kushaq - Safety Features

The Tata Sierra comes with a 360-degree parking camera with 14 views, Level-2+ ADAS features, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. It has an electronic parking brake as standard across variants. On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra vs Skoda Kushaq - Engine Specifications