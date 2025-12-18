Tata Sierra vs Toyota Hyryder - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Tata vs Toyota: If you are planning to get a new mid-size SUV with a long list of features, and comfortable cabin space, and good engines, there are multiple offerings available in the market. Recently, Tata Motors launched its Sierra and reintroduced the iconic nameplate with a modern design, equipped with multiple features. Moreover, it debuted with a new 1.5L petrol engine as well.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Toyota Hyryder, which is popular among buyers. It has decent features and has a reliable 1.5L NA petrol engine, and has an AWD setup as well.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra and the Toyota Hyryder for prospective buyers:

Tata Sierra vs Toyota Hyryder - Price

The price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹24.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra vs Toyota Hyryder - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Tata Sierra offers more on the list compared to the Toyota Hyryder. Both have a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. However, the Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, a dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, and others.

Tata Sierra vs Toyota Hyryder - Safety Features

The Sierra comes with Leve-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, a highline TPMS, six airbags, and others. On the other hand, the Hyryder misses out on ADAS, but it still gets a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, traction control, hill hold, and others.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra vs Toyota Hyryder - Engine