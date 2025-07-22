Tata Tiago Discount Up To ₹75,000 in July 2025, But Here’s a Catch

Discount on Tiago: The budget hatchback segment has multiple options to choose from. Around ₹5 lakh budget, you can check out multiple options like Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, and Alto K10. If you are planning to buy the Tata Tigao, then you can save up to ₹75,000 in July 2025, but here’s a catch. This discount is on the MY2024 unit of the Tiago, and the MY2025 unit has a lower discount.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Tata Tiago in July 2025

Discount on Tata Tigao MY2024:

Dealers are offering good discounts on the Tiago MY2024 model. In July 2025, Tata is offering a cash discount of ₹30,000 on the Tiago MY2024. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or a scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹15,000. The automaker is further offering additional scrappage benefits of ₹20,000, and there are corporate benefits of up to ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹75,000 on the Tiago MY2024 model.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Tata Tiago MY2025:

The price of the Tata Tiago MY2025 starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and goes to ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Tata Tiago MY2025:

On the Tiago MY2025 model, it has a cash discount of ₹10,000. Further, there is an exchange or scrappage discount of ₹15,000. Additionally, Tata is also offering a scrappage benefit of ₹10,000. If you are a corporate employee, then you can get an extra benefit of up to ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹55,000 on the Tigao MY2025 model. However, the discount is not available on the XE variant.

Tata Tiago Engine: