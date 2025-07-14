Tata Nexon Gets More Affordable in July 2025 - Here’s How Much You Can Save

Discount on Nexon: If you are planning to buy a sub-4m compact SUV, which has features, is safe, and has multiple powertrain options, can check out the Tata Nexon. In July 2025, you can save up to ₹65,000 on the Nexon. It has a feature-loaded cabin, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, is a safe SUV, as it had scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, has a petrol, diesel and a CNG option to choose from. The Nexon competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and other SUVs of its segment.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Tata Nexon in July 2025

Discount on Tata Nexon CNG MY2024:

If you are planning to get the Nexon CNG MY2024 model, then you can avail good discount from the dealer. In July 2025, Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the Nexon MY2024. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹10,000. Tata Motors is offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000 and there are corporate benefit of ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹65,000 on the Nexon MY2024 model.

Discount on Tata Nexon Petrol/Diesel MY2024:

On the Nexon petrol or diesel variants of the MY2024 model, you can avail a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the Nexon MY2024. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹10,000. Tata Motors is offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000.

Tata Motors is further offering corporate benefit of ₹8,000 or ₹5,000 under its SSS program or you can select corporate discount of ₹10,000. In total, if you opt for the MY2024 model, you can save up to ₹65,000 in July 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Tata Nexon 2025 Price:

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Discount on Tata Nexon CNG MY2025 in July 2025

For the Nexon CNG MY2025 model, you can get a cash discount of ₹15,000. If you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹15,000. Tata Motors is offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000 and there are corporate benefit of ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹50,000 on the Nexon MY2025 in July 2025.

Discount on Tata Nexon MY2025 Petrol/Diesel Variants in July 2025

Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of ₹15,000 on the Nexon MY2025. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹10,000. Tata is further offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000.