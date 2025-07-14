Tata Nexon Gets More Affordable in July 2025 - Here’s How Much You Can Save

Updated 14 July 2025 at 19:23 IST
Discount on Nexon: If you are planning to buy a sub-4m compact SUV, which has features, is safe, and has multiple powertrain options, can check out the Tata Nexon. In July 2025, you can save up to ₹65,000 on the Nexon. It has a feature-loaded cabin, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, is a safe SUV, as it had scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, has a petrol, diesel and a CNG option to choose from. The Nexon competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and other SUVs of its segment.
Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Tata Nexon in July 2025
If you are planning to get the Nexon CNG MY2024 model, then you can avail good discount from the dealer. In July 2025, Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the Nexon MY2024. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹10,000. Tata Motors is offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000 and there are corporate benefit of ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹65,000 on the Nexon MY2024 model.
On the Nexon petrol or diesel variants of the MY2024 model, you can avail a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the Nexon MY2024. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹10,000. Tata Motors is offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000.
Tata Motors is further offering corporate benefit of ₹8,000 or ₹5,000 under its SSS program or you can select corporate discount of ₹10,000. In total, if you opt for the MY2024 model, you can save up to ₹65,000 in July 2025.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
For the Nexon CNG MY2025 model, you can get a cash discount of ₹15,000. If you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹15,000. Tata Motors is offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000 and there are corporate benefit of ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹50,000 on the Nexon MY2025 in July 2025.
Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of ₹15,000 on the Nexon MY2025. Additionally, if you have a car for exchange or scrapped certificate of your car, then you can avail benefits of ₹10,000. Tata is further offering additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000.
The automaker is further offering corporate benefit of ₹8,000 or ₹5,000 under its SSS program or you can select corporate discount of ₹10,000. In total, if you opt for the MY2025 model, you can save up to ₹50,000 in July 2025.
