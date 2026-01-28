Tata Tiago EV Review - Best EV Under ₹10 Lakh?

Tata Tiago EV Review: The budget EV segment has a handful of options to choose from. These are great picks for your daily commute and have a lower impact on your pockets. If you are planning to get a budget EV hatchback around ₹10 Lakh, you can check out the Tata Tiago EV. It is a popular option among buyers, offering a decent range, multiple convenience features and similar cabin space as the ICE counterpart. Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with a 19.2kWh and a 24kWh battery pack, and six colour options to choose from.

We recently drove the Tata Tiago EV around the city and highways. Here is our opinion on whether the Tata Tiago EV is worth every dime it demands. Let’s get started!

What’s Good

Range

The Tiago EV is offered with a 19.2 kWh and a 24kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 223km and 293km respectively. However, since we drove the 24kWh long-range variant, in real-life situations, we were able to get a driving range of 220-230km.

Tata Tiago EV Charging Port, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We liked the range of the Tiago EV. Driving it sedately, you can easily extract some extra kilometres.

Comfort

The Tiago EV offers a comfortable cabin space with decent roominess in the cabin. The front seats of the Tiago EV are comfy, with the right amount of knee and shoulder room. Since it misses out on a front centre armrest, the comfort could have been increased.

Tata Tiago EV Rear Seat Space, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Coming to the rear seats, it is a comfortable space to be in. There is worthy knee room and leg room on offer, and two passengers are very comfortable inside. However, with the additional third passenger, the space is a bit tight, and you may feel claustrophobic. Moreover, it has only two headrests at the rear, and Tata could have offered adjustable units to enhance the cabin experience.

Tata Tiago EV Steering Wheel, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Design

The design of the Tiago EV is similar to its ICE counterpart. The front has a closed grille and comes equipped with LED headlamps that offer a good throw at night. During our night drives, the light had a widespread throw and illuminated the road ahead.

Tata Tiago EV Front, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On the side, it runs on 14-inch wheels, and the overall silhouette is identical. The ingress and egress in the Tiago EV are simple and easy, and elderly passengers will not face any difficulty while travelling in the Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV Side, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At the rear, it comes with halogen tail lamps, and there is black finishing on the bumpers to reduce the visual bulk. It comes with a rear wiper and defogger, which is a useful feature during the rainy season.

Tata Tiago EV Rear, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Practical Boot Space

The Tiago EV is a practical budget EV hatchback, and it has multiple storage spaces inside the cabin. There are cup holders in the front to hold your coffee mugs.

Tata Tiago EV Boot, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since it competes with the MG Comet EV, which is a strong rival in its segment, the Tiago EV has better boot carrying capacity. It has a similar space as its ICE counterpart, but the loading lib is a bit on the higher side. Stuffing in luggage and taking it out can be a task while you are on the move.

What’s Bad

Ride and Handling

The suspensions on the Tiago EV are tuned on the softer side. Though it offers a comfortable ride quality at lower speeds and has a plush experience during city drives, at triple-digit speeds, there is a bit of bounciness that filters inside.

Tata Tiago EV Reverse Parking Camera, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Moreover, with the softer suspension, the body roll is a bit evident, and when making quick overtakes, it does not inspire confidence to push hard. With all five passengers and decent luggage, the ride quality becomes a bit more bouncy, and the expansion joints of flyovers, bad roads and potholes do filter in.

Interior Cabin Quality

Tata Tiago EV Dashboard, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since the Tata Tiago EV is a budget EV hatchback, there are plenty of hard plastics on offer. Though the Indian automaker offers it with a dual-tone finish, which enhances the cabin experience, the plastics feel a bit cheap and are scratchy. Additionally, during our driving experience, we felt there was a rattling noise present inside the cabin. To give it an upmarket feel, Tata has used gloss black materials on various panels, which gives it a premium appearance.

What is the price of the Tata Tiago EV?

The price of the Tata Tiago EV starts at ₹8.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹11.79 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. It is offered with two battery packs and multiple colour options.

Tata Tiago EV Motor, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Should you go for it?