Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Which Budget Hatchback To Choose?

Updated May 15th 2025, 14:46 IST
Tiago vs Wagon R: The budget hatchback segment has a wide array of options to choose from. Buyers who wish for a roomy cabin, decent features, and a refined petrol engine can check out the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. However, it competes with the Tata Tiago at its price segment. Both are offered with a CNG option and have a comfortable cabin experience.
Which one to choose? Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R for buyers:
The price of the Tata Tiago starts at ₹5.70 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹6.60 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Both the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are equipped with decent features. The Tiago has a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and other features. On the other hand, the Wagon R has a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment screen, manual air conditioning, and others.
Tata Motors offers the Tiago with front airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. It has also scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was recently updated with six airbags as a standard feature. Further, it has traction control, ABS, ESC, and more.
The Tiago has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Further, this engine is also available with a CNG option.
On the other side, the Wagon R buyers can choose from a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine or a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, the CNG option is available with the 1.0L engine only.
Both the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Tata Tiago are popular options among buyers. If buyers wish for more safety and better features, then consider for Tata Tiago. If the priority is reliability, engine refinement and fuel efficiency, then buyers can check out the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.
Published May 15th 2025, 14:46 IST