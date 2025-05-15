Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Which Budget Hatchback To Choose?

Tiago vs Wagon R: The budget hatchback segment has a wide array of options to choose from. Buyers who wish for a roomy cabin, decent features, and a refined petrol engine can check out the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. However, it competes with the Tata Tiago at its price segment. Both are offered with a CNG option and have a comfortable cabin experience.

Which one to choose? Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R for buyers:

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Price

The price of the Tata Tiago starts at ₹5.70 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹6.60 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Features

Both the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are equipped with decent features. The Tiago has a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and other features. On the other hand, the Wagon R has a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment screen, manual air conditioning, and others.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Safety

Tata Motors offers the Tiago with front airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. It has also scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was recently updated with six airbags as a standard feature. Further, it has traction control, ABS, ESC, and more.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Engine

The Tiago has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Further, this engine is also available with a CNG option.

On the other side, the Wagon R buyers can choose from a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine or a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, the CNG option is available with the 1.0L engine only.

Republic Auto Says: