Tata Tigor Price Drops By Up To ₹75,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Tata Tigor: Tata Tigor is a budget sedan, having decent space, features, and comes in a petrol and a CNG engine option to choose from. If you are planning to buy the Tata Tigor in July 2025, then you can increase your savings by up to ₹75,000 on the MY2024 models as the company is offering multiple discounts and benefits to customers. The price of the Tata Tigor starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura in its segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on the Tata Tigor:

Discount on Tata Tigor MY2024:

If you are planning to buy the MY2024 unit of the Tigor, then you have a cash discount of ₹30,000. Then you can avail exchange or scrappage bonus of ₹15,000. Tata is offering a ₹20,000 additional scrappage bonus. However, if you are a corporate employee, then you can get a discount of up to ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹75,000 on the Tigor MY 2024 model.

Price of Tata Tigor MY2025

The price of the Tata Tigor MY2025 starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Tigor CNG starts at ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Tata Tigor MY2025: