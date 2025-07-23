Tata Tigor Price Drops By Up To ₹75,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Updated 23 July 2025 at 16:38 IST
Discount on Tata Tigor: Tata Tigor is a budget sedan, having decent space, features, and comes in a petrol and a CNG engine option to choose from. If you are planning to buy the Tata Tigor in July 2025, then you can increase your savings by up to ₹75,000 on the MY2024 models as the company is offering multiple discounts and benefits to customers. The price of the Tata Tigor starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura in its segment.
Here’s a quick rundown of the discounts on the Tata Tigor:
If you are planning to buy the MY2024 unit of the Tigor, then you have a cash discount of ₹30,000. Then you can avail exchange or scrappage bonus of ₹15,000. Tata is offering a ₹20,000 additional scrappage bonus. However, if you are a corporate employee, then you can get a discount of up to ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹75,000 on the Tigor MY 2024 model.
The price of the Tata Tigor MY2025 starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Tigor CNG starts at ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
On the MY2025 models of the Tigor, you have a cash discount of ₹10,000. Then you can either opt for an exchange or scrappage bonus of ₹15,000. Additionally, there is a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. For corporate people, you can have a discount of up to ₹10,000. In total, you can save up to ₹55,000. However, this discount is not applicable on the XE base variant.
