Tata to MG: Top 3 EV Car Manufacturers With Highest Sales in April 2025

Tata to MG: The electric vehicle segment in India saw a positive momentum in April 2025. The segment recorded total EV sales of 12,319 units in April 2025. There was a surge in volumes, resulting in a growth of 58.40 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The first position on the list was secured by Tata Motors, followed by MG Motor and Mahindra. Recently, MG has launched the Windsor Pro in India.

Here is a list of the top three EV car manufacturers with the highest sales in April 2025

Tata Motors

The first position on the list is secured by Tata Motors. The automaker saw total sales of 4,461 units in April 2025. There was a slight decline in volumes, resulting in a fall by 14 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in the Tata Motors lineup. It is available with two battery packs, and the price of the Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Tata Motors is likely to launch the Harrier EV in June 2025.

MG Motor India

The second position on the list is secured by MG Motor. The automaker recorded total sales of 3,488 units in April 2025. In this period, the automaker saw a massive growth of 175 per cent on a year-on-year basis as the volumes surged by 2,220 units.

Recently, MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Pro in India. It has a bigger battery pack of 52.6 kWh, having a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. The price of the MG Windsor Pro starts at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra

The third automaker on the list is Mahindra. The company saw total sales of 3,002 units in April 2025. Mahindra recorded a growth of 348 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and the volumes surged by 2,332 units in this period.