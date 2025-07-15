Tesla Drives Into India With Model Y, Priced at ₹60 Lakh

Tesla Model Y in India: American EV Maker, Tesla, has officially launched its first car, the Model Y, for the Indian market. According to Tesla, the Model Y will be available in two variants, with a self-driving feature as an optional extra. It will also be offered in two battery packs: a 60kWh and a 75kWh. Further, you can choose the Model Y from seven colour options and two interior trims.

Here is a quick rundown of the Tesla Model Y in India

Tesla Model Y Price in India

The price of the Tesla Model Y starts at ₹58.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant, and the long-range variant has a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y Range

Tesla offers the Indian-spec Model Y in two battery pack options. The 60kWh battery pack have a claimed range of 500 km, and the 75 kWh battery pack has a 622 km claimed range.

Tesla Model Y Specifications

Tesla is offering the RWD variant of the Model Y in India. It comes with a single-motor setup and produces 290 bhp. Further, it has a claimed top speed of 201 km/h, and can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds. However, the long-range variant of the Model Y can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Tesla Model Y Colours

Tesla is offering seven colour options in the Model Y. However, the Stealth Grey shade is free and the rest six colours are paid options.

Pearl White Multi-Coat - ₹95,000

Diamond Black - ₹95,000

Glacier Blue - ₹1,25,000

Quicksilver - ₹1,85,000=

Ultra Red - ₹1,85,000

For the interiors, you’ll get the black interiors for free of cost. However, for the white-black interiors, you have to pay ₹1,85,000.

Tesla Model Y Features