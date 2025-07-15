Tesla Drives Into India With Model Y, Priced at ₹60 Lakh

Updated 15 July 2025 at 10:57 IST
Tesla Model Y in India: American EV Maker, Tesla, has officially launched its first car, the Model Y, for the Indian market. According to Tesla, the Model Y will be available in two variants, with a self-driving feature as an optional extra. It will also be offered in two battery packs: a 60kWh and a 75kWh. Further, you can choose the Model Y from seven colour options and two interior trims.
Here is a quick rundown of the Tesla Model Y in India
The price of the Tesla Model Y starts at ₹58.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant, and the long-range variant has a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tesla offers the Indian-spec Model Y in two battery pack options. The 60kWh battery pack have a claimed range of 500 km, and the 75 kWh battery pack has a 622 km claimed range.
Tesla Model Y Launched in India - Price, Range, Features, & More
Tesla is offering the RWD variant of the Model Y in India. It comes with a single-motor setup and produces 290 bhp. Further, it has a claimed top speed of 201 km/h, and can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds. However, the long-range variant of the Model Y can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.
Tesla is offering seven colour options in the Model Y. However, the Stealth Grey shade is free and the rest six colours are paid options.
For the interiors, you’ll get the black interiors for free of cost. However, for the white-black interiors, you have to pay ₹1,85,000.
The feature list on the Model Y comprises dual-zone climate control, 8-inch rear screen, a 15.4-inch infotainment display, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, and more.
Published 15 July 2025 at 10:42 IST