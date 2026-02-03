Tesla Introduces New Model Y Variant in US Priced at $41,990

Tesla Model Y Updated: Electric-vehicle maker Tesla has introduced a new all-wheel drive variant of its bestselling Model Y SUV in the United States, priced at $41,990, according to the company's website on Monday.

The new AWD model sits above the cheaper rear-wheel drive "Standard" version.

The launch follows Tesla's October rollout of lower-priced "Standard" versions of the Model Y and Model 3 sedan, priced about $5,000 below the previous base models. These trims have become a key part of Tesla's 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers without waiting for a new mass-market vehicle.

In the US, Tesla's "Standard" variants bring prices closer to pre-federal incentive levels, helping offset higher effective purchase costs.

In other markets, the trims cut roughly $5,000, a more visible reduction aimed at boosting demand amid heightened competition.

The broader EV market has also cooled since September, when the Trump administration ended the $7,500 federal tax credits. Tesla, meanwhile, is facing intensifying global competition.

Analysts have warned that a greater share of lower-priced vehicles could keep pressure on margins unless Tesla can offset the impact through reduced manufacturing costs or stronger revenue from software and services.

