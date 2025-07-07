Tesla Model Y Spotted Ahead Of India Launch - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Tesla Model Y in India: American electric car maker Tesla is gearing up to launch its first sedan, the Model Y, in India. The test mules of the Model Y have been spotted multiple times. In a recent Instagram post by CarCrazy India, a Tesla Model Y is parked under heavy camouflage in Pune. The Model Y facelift was recently unveiled globally. Further, Tesla will be opening its dealerships in Delhi and Mumbai.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Tesla Model Y:

Design of Tesla Model Y

The exteriors of the Tesla Model Y have a curvy design. It will come with a connected LED DRL and LED headlamps. On the side, the Model Y is expected to run on 16-inch alloy wheels and offer front and rear disc brakes. To enhance the aerodynamics, the Model Y is expected to offer flush door handles. The rear of the Model Y will offer a connected LED DRL.

Dimensions of Tesla Model Y

The dimensions of the Tesla Model Y are:

Length - 4,790 mm,

Width - 2,129 mm

Height - 1,624 mm

Further, the images indicate that it is likely to have a good ground clearance, seeing the Indian road conditions.

Features of Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is expected to have multiple convenience features. It is expected to have automatic climate control, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, and the details about the autonomous driving features are still under wraps.

Range of Tesla Model Y

The global version of the Tesla Model Y has a rear-wheel drive (RWD) and an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain on offer. The details about the Indian spec variant have not been revealed yet. However, to come in the attractive price point, Tesla may ditch the AWD variant.

Tesla Showrooms in India