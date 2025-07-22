Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6 - How Do They Compare?

Tesla vs Kia: If you are planning to buy a premium EV SUV within a ₹75 lakh budget, you have multiple options to choose from. Recently, American EV maker Tesla opened its first showroom in India in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and launched its first car, the Model Y, for the Indian market. In its segment, it competes with the Kia EV6 primarily on price.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tesla Model Y and the Kia EV6 for prospective buyers:

Model Y vs EV6: Features

Both the Tesla Model Y and the Kia EV6 are feature-loaded EV SUVs on the market. The Tesla Model Y has ambient lighting, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, ventilated driver seat, and others. To get the Full-Self Driving feature in the Model Y, you have to shell out ₹6 lakh extra, and this feature will be rolled out in future updates. On the other side, the Kia EV6 has dual-zone climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, and others.

Model Y vs EV6: Range

The Tesla Model Y is available in two battery packs, having a 60kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 500km and a 75kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 622km. On the other side, the Kia EV6 has a claimed range of 663 km from its 84kWh battery pack.

Model Y vs EV6: Colours

You can choose the Model Y from six colour options. The Stealth Grey paint shade is the standard colour option. If you want the other five paint shades, you have to shell out from ₹95,000 to ₹1,85,000 extra for the paint. On the other side, the Kia EV6 is available in five paint shades.

Model Y vs EV6: Price