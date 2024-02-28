Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Tesla Roadster, dubbed the ‘fastest car ever made’, to hit road in 2025

Musk's ambitious vision for the Roadster includes making it the fastest production car ever made, with a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 1.9 seconds.

Business Desk
Tesla Roadster production update
Tesla Roadster production update | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tesla Roadster release date: Tesla's long-awaited Roadster is expected to hit the roads next year, marking a significant milestone for the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced plans to ship the Roadster in the coming year, with production design completion expected by the end of this year.

Image: Tesla

The Roadster, initially unveiled in 2017, has been a subject of anticipation, boasting impressive specs that set it apart in the automotive world. Musk's ambitious vision for the Roadster includes making it the fastest production car ever made, with a top speed of about 250 mph and a jaw-dropping 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 1.9 seconds.

"It will be the first time any car has broken two seconds at 0-60," Musk said. "It will be the fastest to 100 mph, 4.2 seconds to 100 mph," he added. Musk also said that the Roadster would do a quarter-mile in 8.9 seconds.

However, the Roadster's journey from concept to production has not been without its challenges. Originally slated for launch in 2020, the release date has been pushed back multiple times, with Musk citing global supply chain bottlenecks as a primary reason for the delays.

History of Roadster

The Roadster holds a special place in Tesla's history, being the company's first product and a symbol of its evolution into a leading player in the EV market. The original Roadster, produced between 2008 and 2012, marked Tesla's entry into the automotive industry and laid the foundation for its subsequent success.

Image: Tesla

In terms of design and specifications, the new Roadster is expected to push the boundaries of performance and technology. With a base model priced at $200,000, the Roadster aims to appeal to enthusiasts seeking unparalleled speed and luxury.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

