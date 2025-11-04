Republic World
Updated 4 November 2025 at 19:31 IST

Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Fall 9.9% Y/Y in October 2025

Tesla Sales Decline: Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales fell 9.9 per cent to 61,497 units in October from a year earlier, reversing a 2.8 per cent increase in September.

Thomson Reuters
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y | Image: Tesla
Tesla Sales Decline: Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales fell 9.9 per cent to 61,497 units in October from a year earlier, reversing a 2.8 per cent increase in September, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday. Sales of the US automaker's Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at its Shanghai "gigafactory", including exports to Europe, India and other markets, dropped 32.3 per cent from September.

Its biggest Chinese rival, BYD, posted a 12 per cent drop in global vehicle sales last month, a second consecutive month of decline and the steepest fall in nearly two years amid hyper-competition in the home market. Tesla has not yet announced the availability on the Chinese market of the lower-cost versions of its best-selling Model Y SUVs and Model 3 sedans, which were unveiled last month.

In spite of the swift European roll-out of the new cars, which opt out of some premium features, Tesla sales resumed falling in a number of countries there, pointing to continued struggles on a continent that has been crowded with budget EVs. By comparison, BYD has seen robust sales growth in Europe even while its growth on home turf hit a speed bump. 

Tesla is also set to showcase its Cybercab in Shanghai from Wednesday. It remains unknown if Tesla has planned the robotaxi's roll-out on Chinese roads, where local firms such as Baidu, Pony.ai and WeRide have been testing their robotaxis in various cities.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 4 November 2025 at 19:31 IST