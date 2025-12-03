Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Rise 9.9% in November 2025

Tesla Sales in November: Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9 per cent in November from a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker grapples with intense competition in China and Europe.

Sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, were up 41.0 per cent from October, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

The sales jump came as the EV specialist introduced a longer-range rear-wheel-drive variant of its best-selling Model Y in China last month, following the earlier launches of a longer-range Model 3 version and the six-seat Model Y L in the market.

The annual rise in November was the steepest in 14 months.

Advertisement

Tesla's main business has been under pressure, notably from Chinese rivals, while Elon Musk shifts his focus to self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robotics.

EV newcomer Xiaomi has swiftly emerged as a Tesla challenger in China with the SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV, having exceeded its sales target of 350,000 vehicles for this year.

Advertisement

Tesla's biggest Chinese rival, BYD, saw overseas shipments soar to a record high of over 130,000 vehicles last month. It has continued to outsell Tesla in Europe in recent months.