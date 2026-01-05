The Heavily Protected Armored Vehicle That Moved Maduro To Court

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was escorted to court in a Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle, a move that drew attention for its special security detail. It is a heavily armoured tactical vehicle, highlighting the heightened security surrounding it as Maduro faces mounting domestic and international attention over his judicial proceedings.

Its deployment in the Venezuelan president’s convoy indicates the state’s security-conscious approach amid an uncertain political climate. Multiple reports showed Maduro being transported in a Lenco BearCat armoured SUV, a platform that is deployed in high-risk security operations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lenco BearCat Armoured Vehicle:

Who manufactures the Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle?

The Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle is manufactured by Lenco Industries in the United States. It is a military-grade armoured vehicle that is mainly used by law enforcement and defence agencies globally.

Advertisement

Which platform is used in the manufacturing of the Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle?

The Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle is based on a Ford F-550 commercial chassis. It is capable of withstanding small-arms fire, explosion impacts, and other forms of physical assault. It has a robust design, featuring ballistic glass, reinforced armour plating, and run-flat tyres, enabling it to perform securely even in turbulent conditions.

How many passengers can the Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle accommodate?

The BearCat can accommodate up to ten passengers. Along with that, it includes multiple advanced communication systems that allow coordination in dangerous situations.

Advertisement

Why was the Lenco BearCat armoured vehicle developed?