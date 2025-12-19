Third-Gen Audi Q3 Spotted Ahead of Official Launch in India - Expected Price, Features, and More

New Audi Q3 Spotted: Audi, a German luxury automaker, recently unveiled its third-generation entry-level luxury SUV, Q3, globally. The new Q3 got exterior and interior updates, having a dynamic design and modern features. According to Team-BHP, the new-gen Audi Q3 was spotted on a flat-bed for the first time in India without any camouflage. There were two variants of the new Q3 being transported, one with Continental tyres and the other with Nexen tyres. Currently, the Audi Q3 is offered as an entry-level luxury SUV in the brand’s portfolio and is available in multiple colour options.

Image Source: Team-BHP

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Audi Q3:

Upcoming Audi Q3 Exteriors

Image Source: Team-BHP

The upcoming Audi Q3 comes with a redesigned exterior. It features a new hexagonal front grille, a single-frame unit that includes a 2D Audi logo, flanked by new digital Matrix LED headlights.

Image Source: Team-BHP

Coming to the side, the images shared on the Team BHP forum showed two designs for the alloy wheels. At the rear, the third generation of the Audi Q3 has split tail lamps, and when launched, it may come with optional OLEDs connected by a light bar and the illuminated Audi logo rings, offered in the global variant.

Upcoming Audi Q3 Interiors

On the interiors, the new Audi Q3 is expected to get a new layout for the dashboard and a new steering wheel. The whole centre console is redesigned, and may come with new upholstery colours for different variants. It is expected to get a new, bigger infotainment screen tilted towards the driver, to give it a more sporty appearance.

Image Source: Team-BHP

Upcoming Audi Q3 Engine

Currently, the Audi Q3 comes with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a DCT gearbox. However, with the new generation, we can expect the new Q3 to come with a mild-hybrid petrol engine or return with the 2.0L diesel engine, which is available in the global variant.

Upcoming Audi Q3 Launch and Price