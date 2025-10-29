This Will be Honda’s First EV in India - First Look

Upcoming Honda EV in India: Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the prototype of its upcoming electric SUV, Honda 0 Alpha, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The auto manufacturer had first showcased the Honda 0 SUV at the CES 2025 earlier in January 2025. The Honda 0 series comprises a Honda 0 Saloon (which is a sedan) and has now added the Honda 0 Alpha as a “gateway model” under its Honda 0 Series. According to a statement from Honda, it will go on sale in Japan and India in 2027.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Honda 0 Alpha:

Honda 0 Alpha Design

The exterior design of the Honda 0 Alpha has a low vehicle height and a sleek profile. The front has a connected LED DRL, an illuminated Honda logo, and the charging lid is also in the front. It has a thick C-pillar similar to an MPV, and has a subtle boot spoiler.

Talking about the wheels, the prototype model is equipped with 19-inch aero-designed alloy wheels having protruding wheel arches. The rear of the Honda 0 Alpha has U-shaped tail-lights and the rear windscreen is framed by a full-width. The bumper further integrates smaller lights.

Honda 0 Alpha Features and Tech

The interiors and the features of the Honda 0 Alpha are yet under wraps. However, according to multiple media reports, the cabin will offer a good amount of space and comfort and will offer advanced connected systems and multiple convenience and safety features.

Honda 0 Alpha Rivals in India

Since the length of the Honda 0 Alpha will be between 4.2m to 4.5m, it will be positioned in the compact SUV segment. It will directly rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and other compact electric SUVs in its segment.