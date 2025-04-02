Tata Motors to Mahindra: Top 3 EVs with Range Over 500km Under ₹25 Lakh in India

EVs Under ₹25 Lakh: The electric vehicle market in India has recently seen new product launches that have a driving range of over 500km. EVs are seeking popularity among buyers as several of them in the premium segment offer more than 500km range. In India, the most affordable EV that has a range of over 500km is the Tata Curvv. Recently, Mahindra also launched its two new SUVs in the market, the XEV 9e and the BE6.

Here is a list of the top 3 EVs that offer a range of over 500km that buyers can consider:

Tata Curvv EV:

The first EV on the list is the Tata Curvv EV. It is a coupe-SUV and is available with a 45kWh and a 55kWh battery pack. The 45kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 502km and the 55kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 585km on a single charge.

The price of the Tata Curvv EV is ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Creative 45 variant.

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra recently launched the BE6 under its Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs in India. It is a tech and feature-loaded SUV and has two battery packs on offer. There is a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557 km on a single charger. There is also a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682km.

The price of Mahindra BE6 is ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Along with the Mahindra BE 6, the automaker also launched the XEV 9e in India. It has a similar battery pack as the BE6. The XEV 9e is powered by a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557 km on a single charge. The buyers also have an option to go for the 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682 km.