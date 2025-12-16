Top 3 Highest Mileage Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in 2025 in India

Hybrid Cars in India: If you are looking for a new car that offers good fuel efficiency, has an electric powertrain option as well, you can check out the hybrid vehicles in the market. These cars are steadily gaining traction in India as buyers are considering the cars, which helps them to reduce fuel expenses without the inconvenience of relying entirely on the electric charging infrastructure. In December 2025, some of the popular options available in the market are Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, and others.

Here is a list of the top three highest mileage cars that you can consider under ₹20 lakh in 2025

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The latest entry in the hybrid cars list is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. It is a feature-rich offering, including a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and others. The Victoris has a 1.5L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine assisted with a battery and an electric motor. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.65 km/l.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris hybrid starts at ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The next SUV on the list, which you can check, is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is a popular choice among buyers and has a decent feature list. You get a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, three driving modes, and others. The Hyryder come with a 1.5L inline three-cylinder NA strong hybrid petrol engine, which is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The Hyryder has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l/.

The price of the Hyryder hybrid starts at ₹16.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The third SUV on the list, which you can check, is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and has a similar feature list on offer. It has a wireless charger, ambient footwell lighting, and other convenience features. The automaker recently updated the Grand Vitara and has added new features as well. It has the same 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, which has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l.