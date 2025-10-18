Top 3 Most Affordable Luxury Cars in India: Drive Luxury Within Reach!

Budget Luxury Cars: The luxury car segment in India has multiple offerings, which are well equipped with features, have a plush and a luxury cabin, and offer a value-for-money proposition in the market. The price of the entry-level luxury cars starts around ₹50 lakh, and there are multiple options that too with a petrol and a diesel engine. Some of the popular choices are Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and others.

Here is a list of the top 3 most affordable luxury cars in India:

BMW X1

The first luxury SUV on the list you can consider is the BMW X1. It is the entry-level SUV in BMW India’s lineup, having a bold exterior, a subtle and plush cabin experience, having a feature-rich experience. The X1 comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, and others. You can choose the BMW X1 with a petrol or a diesel engine.

The price of the BMW X1 is ₹58.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) and comes in multiple variants.

Mercedes-BenzGLA

The next luxury SUV that you can consider is the Mercedes-Benz GLA. It has a similar design to the other Mercedes-Benz SUVs, having a sporty and macho front face, compact dimensions, and a luxurious cabin experience. It has features like 64 colours for ambient lighting, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, and others. The German automaker offers it with a petrol and a diesel engine option.

The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLA is ₹57.86 lakh (on-road, Noida), and there are multiple variants.

Audi Q3

If you are looking for a luxury SUV that has a subtle exterior, a plush cabin, and decent features, you can check out the Audi Q3. It is the only luxury SUV that is offered with a single engine option, but has a sportback variant as well for more sporty aesthetics. Regarding the feature list, the Q3 has dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. It comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and has an AWD setup.