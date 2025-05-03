Top 3 Two-Wheeler Manufacturers With Highest Sales in April 2025

2-Wheeler Sales in April: The two-wheeler segment in India recorded a marginal growth in April 2025. According to Vahan data, the two-wheeler segment recorded total sales of 15,97,139 units in April 2025, having a marginal growth of 0.74 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, the first position was secured by Hero Motocorp, having a decline in sales in April 2025.

Here is a list of the top three automakers with the highest sales in April 2025

Hero MotoCorp

The first position on the sales chart was secured by Hero MotoCorp. According to Vahan, the company recorded total sales of 5,05,939 units in April 2025. Hero MotoCorp saw a marginal decline of 1.13 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, talking about its market share, Hero recorded a 31.68 per cent share in the previous month.

The Hero HF Deluxe is the most affordable 100cc motorcycle in the lineup, which is priced at ₹56,701 (ex-showroom).

Honda Motorcycles

The second position on the list is secured by Honda Motorcycles. The company recorded total sales of 4,06,011 units in April 2025. Honda Motorcycles saw a marginal growth of 2.66 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Regarding market share, the automaker recorded 25.42 per cent in April 2025.

The Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable 100cc motorcycle in Honda’s lineup, which is priced at ₹66,786 (ex-showroom).

TVS Motor

The third automaker on the list is TVS Motors. According to Vahan, the two-wheeler manufacturer saw total sales of 2,90,894 units in April 2025. TVS Motor saw a growth of 6.07 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Regarding market share in April 2025, the automaker recorded an 18.21 per cent share in this period.