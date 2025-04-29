2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

Updated April 29th 2025, 11:35 IST
Kawasaki Versys 650 Updated: Kawasaki India has launched the updated version of the Versys 650 in India. According to Kawasaki, the Versys 650 got a price hike of ₹16,000. Further, the motorcycle manufacturer has updated the paint scheme on the MY 2025 update, and the design, mechanicals and the features remains unchanged on the Kawasaki Versys 650.
Here’s a quick rundown for the buyers planning for the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650:
The price of the MY 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in a single variant option.
The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in a single colour option. The new paint scheme is the Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. The frame of the motorcycle is finished in grey paint shade and the bike is finished in matte-grey paint shade.
The feature list on the Kawasaki Versys 650 2025 consist of a TFT instrument cluster, having Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging socket, a switchable traction control, and LED headlights and tail lamps. Further, it has dual-channel ABS for better safety.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 is equipped with a 649cc parallel-twin petrol engine. This engine makes 66 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. To enhance the riding experience, it has a slipper and assist clutch, which makes the gear shift experience smoother.
Recently, Kawasaki launched the 2025 Ninja 650 and the Eliminator in the Indian market. The updated version of the Ninja 650 and the Eliminator 2025 got a new paint scheme. Ninja 650 is a sports bike having a 649cc petrol engine, whereas the Eliminator is a adventure cruiser motorcycle, having a 451cc petrol engine.
