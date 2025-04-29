2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

Kawasaki Versys 650 Updated: Kawasaki India has launched the updated version of the Versys 650 in India. According to Kawasaki, the Versys 650 got a price hike of ₹16,000. Further, the motorcycle manufacturer has updated the paint scheme on the MY 2025 update, and the design, mechanicals and the features remains unchanged on the Kawasaki Versys 650.

Here’s a quick rundown for the buyers planning for the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650:

What is the new price of the Kawasaki Versys 650?

The price of the MY 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in a single variant option.

What is the colour option on the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650?

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in a single colour option. The new paint scheme is the Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. The frame of the motorcycle is finished in grey paint shade and the bike is finished in matte-grey paint shade.

What are the features of the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650?

The feature list on the Kawasaki Versys 650 2025 consist of a TFT instrument cluster, having Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging socket, a switchable traction control, and LED headlights and tail lamps. Further, it has dual-channel ABS for better safety.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650?

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is equipped with a 649cc parallel-twin petrol engine. This engine makes 66 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. To enhance the riding experience, it has a slipper and assist clutch, which makes the gear shift experience smoother.

Which other Kawasaki bike was updated recently?