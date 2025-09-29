Top 5 4x4 SUVs to Consider Under ₹50 Lakh in India

4X4 SUVs in India: If you are planning to buy a full-size SUV that has 4x4 capabilities, has a decent feature list, and has a powerful engine, but under ₹50 lakh, there are a handful of options to choose from. The demand for 4x4 SUVs in India is surging, as buyers look for vehicles that combine everyday comfort with the ability to handle tough roads and off-road conditions. These 4x4 SUVs have rugged performance and offer modern features, safety, and strong road presence.

Here is a list of the top 5 4x4 SUVs you can consider under ₹50 lakh in India:

Hyundai Tucson

The first SUV on the list is the Hyundai Tucson. It is equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and more. The Tucson is offered with a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine, and has a 4WD drivetrain in the diesel variant.

The price of the Hyundai Tucson 4WD is ₹39.34 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Signature 2.0 variant.

Jeep Meridian

The next SUV that you can consider under ₹50 lakh is the Jeep Meridian. It is an underrated SUV on the list, having a feature-loaded cabin, including a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, multiple driving modes, and others. The Meridian is equipped with a 2.0L diesel engine, which also powers the Compass.

The price of the Jeep Meridian 4WD variant starts at ₹40.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Limited (O) variant.

Isuzu MU-X

The Isuzu MU-X is the next underrated 4x4 SUV on the list. The MU-X is huge in dimensions, has decent space on the inside, but it misses a lot of features that its rival SUVs offer. It has an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and is available in an automatic transmission only. The MU-X is equipped with a 1.9L diesel engine.

The price of the Isuzu MU-X 4X4 is ₹44.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant option.

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV in the segment. It has a great road presence and was recently updated with new features and a mild hybrid system. It is now equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, driving modes, and others. The Fortuner is powered by a 2.8L diesel engine.

The price of the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 is ₹44.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the manual transmission variant.

MG Gloster

The fifth SUV on the list is the MG Gloster. It is huge in dimensions and has a spacious cabin with feature-loaded offerings. It has a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and Level-2 ADAS features as well for safety. The MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbo and a single-turbo diesel engine.