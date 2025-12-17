Top 5 7-Seater Cars With Highest Sales in November 2025

MPV Sales in November: If you are planning to buy a new seven-seater car that has comfortable space, a decent boot for your weekend getaways, and is feature-rich, there are various options available in the market. Since more car buyers are considering extra space and have good road presence, the demand for 7-seater cars in the market has been rising steadily.

In November 2025, multiple famous MPVs and SUVs saw rising sales figures. According to the data from SIAM, the first position on the sales chart was Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, followed by Mahindra Scorpio, and others.

Here is a list of the top five 7-seater cars with the highest sales in November 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a famous option among fleet operators, has a comfortable cabin space and decent features. In November 2025, the Ertiga saw total sales of 16,197 units, having a growth of 7 per cent on a YoY basis. However, in 2025, the Ertiga feels a bit dated, and we can expect an update in the forthcoming year.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹10.04 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio is a famous SUV in the market, offered in two options to buyers. The Scorpio Classic has the old-school rugged looks, whereas the Scorpio N is a modern-day SUV with having long list of features. In November 2025, the Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,616 units, having a growth of 23 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Classic model.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is yet another popular sub-4m compact SUV segment, and was recently updated for the Indian market. The Bolero is also offered in two avatars, the Bolero Classic and the Bolero Neo. In November 2025, the Bolero saw total sales of 10,521 units, having a growth of 49 per cent on a YoY basis. It is available with a single 1.5L diesel engine only.

The price of the Bolero starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Classic model.

Toyota Innova

The Toyota Innova was first launched in 2005 and has been a popular choice among buyers. In 2025, Toyota offers the Innova in two options: the Crysta with a 2.4L diesel engine and fewer features, and the Hycross with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine with more features. In November 2025, the Innova saw total sales of 9,295 units and saw a growth of 18 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Toyota Innova starts at ₹22.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Crysta model.

Kia Carens

The fifth position on the list was secured by the Kia Carens. The South Korean automaker recently launched the Carens Clavis, a more premium version of the regular model for the Indian market. In November 2025, the Carens saw total sales of 6,530 units, having a growth of 15 per cent on a YoY basis.