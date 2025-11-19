Top 5 7-Seater Cars with Highest Sales in October 2025

7-Seater Car Sales: Buyers, when planning for a new car in the seven-seater segment, tend to consider options that offer comfortable space, a decent boot, and are feature-rich. The demand for 7-seater cars in the market has been rising steadily, as more buyers are considering extra space and have good road presence. In October 2025, there were several well-known MPVs and SUVs recording impressive sales. According to the data from SIAM, the first position on the sales chart was Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Here’s a look at the 7-seater cars that saw the highest sales in October 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first position on the list was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a popular 7-seater MPV among family owners and fleet operators, has decent features, and feels a bit dated in 2025. It comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option. In October 2025, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded total sales of 20,087 units and saw a growth of 7% on a YoY basis.

The price of the Ertiga is ₹10.04 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Mahindra Scorpio

The next SUV on the list is the Mahindra Scorpio. It has been on sale for more than two decades, has good road presence, and is offered with two models, Classic and N. The Scorpio Classic is the old-school version, and the Scorpio N has a modern-day design and is a feature-loaded option. In October 2025, the Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units and saw a growth of 14% on a YoY basis.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is an underrated seven-seater SUV in the segment. The automaker recently updated the Bolero and the Bolero Neo for the Indian market with new features and exterior design. Both cars come with a diesel engine. In October 2025, the Mahindra Bolero recorded total sales of 14,343 units and saw a growth of 46% on a YoY basis.

The price of the Mahindra Bolero starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Innova

The Toyota Innova is a popular MPV in the market and has been on sale for a long time. The Japanese automaker launched the Hycross in 2023, and it is a more feature-loaded variant of the Innova Crysta. Toyota offers the Innova Crysta with a diesel and the Innova Hycross with a petrol and a strong hybrid petrol engine. In October 2025, Toyota Innova recorded total sales of 11,089 units and saw a growth of 25% on a YoY basis.

The price of the Toyota Innova Crysta is ₹22.04 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700

The Mahindra XUV 700 is the most feature-loaded 7-seater MPV on the list. It has a bold exterior design, spacious and comfortable interiors, and is a feature-rich option. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others. In October 2025, the Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 10,139 units and saw a decline of 3% on a YoY basis.