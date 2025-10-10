Tata Tiago to Renault Kwid - Top 5 Budget Cars in India

Budget Cars in India: If you’re planning to buy a car without spending too much, there are multiple good options in India. Recently, the GST reforms helped in lowering the prices of cars in the market. Multiple cars in the budget segment offer great mileage, have decent features, and comfortable interiors. These cars are low on maintenance and ideal for daily use.

Here are the top 5 budget cars in India:

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

The first car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki S Presso. It is a budget car, having decent cabin space and minimal features. It has a touchscreen infotainment system, front power windows, six airbags, and other features. The S Presso has a reliable petrol engine, which is a 1.0L three-cylinder engine, also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki S Presso is ₹4.03 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The next budget hatchback on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. It has slightly better space as compared to the S Presso, and was updated in 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has features like power windows, air conditioning, and more. It is powered by the same 1.0L petrol engine, and is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at ₹4.25 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is a strong competitor to the Alto K10 in the budget segment. Though there are slight differences in the dimensions, its compactness helps in manuevering in city traffic. The Kwid comes with features like a touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning, a digital speedometer, and more. The Renault Kwid is equipped with a 1.0L petrol engine, and you can opt for retrofitment of CNG.

The price of the Renault Kwid starts at ₹4.92 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Tiago

If you are looking for a safe budget hatchback and can extend your budget to ₹5 lakh, then the Tiago is a good option. It comes with a comfortable cabin space, has decent features, and a frugal petrol engine. It has features like climate control, touchscreen infotainment, and more. It is available with a 1.2L petrol engine, which has some vibrations and engine noise, and you can choose a CNG option as well.

The price of the Tata Tiago starts at ₹5.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a popular choice among buyers. You can choose it from multiple colour options and have a comfortable cabin space. Regarding features, it has climate control, a music system, all four power windows, and more. It has a similar engine option and is available with a CNG option too.