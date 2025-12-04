Top 5 Cars with 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP to Consider Under ₹10 Lakh in India

Safe Cars Under ₹10 Lakhs: If you are planning to get a new car in December 2025, which is safe and affordable, there are multiple offerings in the market. Buyers who are prioritising occupant protection can choose vehicles that have scored a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating while staying below ₹10 lakh ex-showroom price. These options stand out as they are equipped with multiple safety features like ADAS, multiple airbags, traction control, and others for budget-conscious buyers.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that have scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP under ₹10 Lakh in India

Kia Syros

The first SUV on the list that you can consider is the Kia Syros. It is an underrated option in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, is feature-rich and has a spacious cabin. The Syros has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP for adult and child occupant protection. You can choose it from a 1.5L diesel and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

The price of the Kia Syros is ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is a popular sub-4m compact sedan in the segment. It comes with multiple safety features like Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, a blind-spot camera, and others. Recently, Bharat NCAP crash-tested the Honda Amaze, and it has scored a five-star safety rating for the adult occupants. You can choose the Amaze with a 1.2L NA petrol engine.

The price of the Honda Amaze is ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The next sedan on the list that you can consider is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is a famous choice among buyers, has a comfortable cabin, and comes with features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. Talking about its safety, the Dzire has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. You can choose the Dzire with a 1.2L NA petrol or a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Skoda Kyalq

The Skoda Kylaq is the entry-level German SUV that you can consider under ₹10 lakh in the market. It is built on the same MQB A0 IN platform, has decent features and good road presence. In Bharat NCAP, it has scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection. The Skoda Kylaq is only available with a single 1.0L turbo petrol engine in the market.

The price of the Skoda Kylaq is ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Altroz

If you are looking for a premium hatchback that has a stylish design and is feature-rich, then you can check out the Tata Altroz. The Indian automaker updated the Altroz earlier this year and has several convenience features on offer. Talking about safety, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. You can choose the Altroz with a 1.2L NA petrol, a CNG and a 1.5L diesel engine.