Top 5 Cars with Highest Sales in October 2025

October Car Sales: India’s car market experienced positive momentum in October 2025, driven by festive demand and new tax reforms introduced by the Union government. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the compact SUVs and sedans led the sales chart, and the segment saw an overall growth of 17.3 per cent. Though automakers launched new cars and updated their current lineup, the top position was secured by the Tata Nexon in October 2025.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars with the highest sales in October 2025:

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, a popular sub-4m compact SUV, was yet again in the first position in October 2025. Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon with Level-2 ADAS features and added a new Red Dark variant to the lineup. In October 2025, Nexon saw total sales of 22,083 units, having a growth of 49.62 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, which is also a popular choice among fleet operators. It remained in the second position on the list as compared to September 2025 sales, and has decent features on offer. It comes with a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. It is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and has a CNG option as well. Dzire saw total sales of 20,791 units in October 2025, having a growth of 63.73 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a budget MPV, having a spacious and comfortable cabin and a subtle exterior design. It is also a popular option in the cab operator segment and has decent features on offer. It is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine along with a CNG option. The Ertiga recorded total sales of 20,087 units in October 2025, having a growth of 6.93 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹10.04 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback, offering a comfortable cabin space, decent features, and a boxy design. The Wagon R offers manual air conditioning, a semi-digital instrument cluster, all four power windows, and others. In October 2025, Wagon R saw total sales of 18,970 units, having a growth of 36.26 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹5.69 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a popular compact SUV, which is a feature-rich option and is offered with multiple engines. It offers features like a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, and. You can choose it with a 1.5L NA petrol, turbo petrol, a diesel or in an EV avatar. In October 2025, it recorded total sales of 18,381 units, having a growth of 5.05 per cent on a year-on-year basis.