Top 5 Diesel SUVs to Consider Around ₹20 Lakh in 2026

Diesel SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh: If you are exploring a new SUV priced around ₹20 lakh that offers good power, decent features, and a good road presence, there are multiple options available in the market. Around its price, if you prefer mileage and good performance, you can check out diesel SUVs, since these offer decent fuel efficiency on long runs, and have a punchy performance. In this segment, some of the popular choices which you can check out are the Mahindra Scorpio, Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 diesel SUVs that you can consider around ₹20 lakh in 2026:

Jeep Compass

The first SUV on the list is the Jeep Compass. It is an underrated choice in the market, having good road presence, decent comfort, and ample features on offer. The Compass comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. It comes with a 2.0L diesel engine, which makes 170 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The price of it starts at ₹20.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Hyundai Alcazar

The next SUV on the list is the Hyundai Alcazar. It has a bold design, comfortable interiors, with a tech-loaded cabin. It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others. The Alcazar has a 1.5L diesel engine, which makes 115 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of it starts at ₹18.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

MG Hector

The MG Hector is another popular SUV in the market, which recently got updated with subtle exterior and interior changes. It is offered with features like a panoramic sunroof, an updated 14.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. The Hector gets a 2.0L diesel engine, which makes 170 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the MG Hector 2026 for the diesel variant is yet to be announced.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is a popular SUV in the market, having good road presence, decent features, and a similar engine to the Jeep Compass and MG Hector. The Safari has features like driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and others. It gets the same 2.0L diesel engine making 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of it starts at ₹17.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N is one of the most popular SUVs in the market, having good road presence, decent features, and decent performance from the diesel engine. It has features like a regular sunroof, driving modes, a dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. It has a 2.2L diesel engine, which makes 175 bhp and 380-420Nm of torque, depending on the gearbox you choose. Moreover, it is the only SUV in the list that comes with a 4x4 setup.