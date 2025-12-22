Top 5 Hatchbacks with Highest Sales in November 2025

Hatchback Sales in November: The Indian hatchback segment saw decent sales in November 2025, powering cars with compact size, economical options, and equipped with decent features. The latest sales data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers highlighted that the Maruti Suzuki budget hatchbacks were in the top position. Similarly, buyers are also growing interest in better-equipped and safer small cars from automakers like Tata and Hyundai highlights a gradual shift in this segment.

In November 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Swift was in the first position. It is a popular car among buyers, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine and decent features. Following the list, there were other Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks, and Tata Motors managed to see some growth compared to the previous year.

Here is the list of the top five hatchbacks that recorded total sales in November 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a famous option among buyers as it has decent features and comfortable seating. In November 2025, the Swift saw total sales of 19,733 units, having a growth of 33.90 per cent on a YoY basis, and 26.97 per cent on a MoM basis. The Swift comes with a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, and is also available with a CNG option.

Advertisement

The price of the Swift starts at ₹6.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The next hatchback on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which is yet another popular choice among new car buyers and fleet operators. The Wagon R offers comfortable seating and has decent features. In November 2025, the Wagon R saw total sales of 14,619 units and recorded a marginal growth of 4.56 per cent on a YoY basis, but saw a decline of 22.94 per cent on a MoM basis. It comes with a 1.0L NA petrol engine along with a CNG option.

Advertisement

The price of the Wagon R starts at ₹5.69 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is a premium hatchback, having a feature-rich cabin and bold exterior design. In November 2025, the Baleno saw total sales of 13,784 units, and saw a decline of 15.40 per cent on a YoY basis and 18.31 per cent on a MoM basis. The Baleno comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option.

The price of the Baleno starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is a budget hatchback that has been on sale for more than two decades. It has decent features and comfortable seating. In November 2025, the Alto saw total sales of 13,784 units, having a growth of 41.96 per cent on a YoY basis and 70.69 per cent on a MoM basis. The Alto comes with a similar engine to the Wagon R, having a 1.0L NA petrol engine.

The price of the Alto starts at ₹4.25 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Tiago / Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago is a popular choice among buyers who wish for a safe car, which has decent space and features. In November 2025, the Tiago saw total sales of 5,988 units, having a growth of 12.58 per cent on a YoY basis. However, it saw a decline of 32.34 per cent on a MoM basis. The Tiago has a 1.2L NA petrol engine with a CNG option.