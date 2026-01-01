Top 5 Helmets to Consider Buying Under ₹8,000 in 2026

Helmets Under ₹8,000: With an increasing focus on rider safety and the rise in two-wheeler usage across India, selecting the right helmet has become an important decision for many, whether they are an everyday commuter or a long-distance rider. In 2026, there are several helmets available in the market that are priced under ₹8,000 and offer a balance of protection, comfort and features suited for daily commuting and occasional long rides. If you are planning to buy a new helmet around this price, there are worthy options without stretching your budget.

Here is a list of the top 5 helmets to consider under ₹8,000 in 2026:

Axor Brutale Ryden Dual Spoiler Helmet

The first helmet on the list is the Axor Brutale Ryden Dual Spoiler. Riders who want aggressive styling with good safety credentials can consider this helmet. It is manufactured with an advanced polycarbonate shell, dual spoilers, and well-placed vents, which Axor says offer stability and better airflow at higher speeds. It has a scratch-resistant, UV-protected visor with centre-locking quick release and visor lock, along with a plus D-ring buckle, Pinlock 70 readiness, and Bluetooth compatibility, making it a feature-rich option in the market. ​

The price of the Axor Brutale Ryden Dual Spoiler Helmet is ₹7,991 and comes with ISI, DOT, and ECE 22.06 certifications.

Advertisement

TVS Racing Dual Visor Helmet

The next helmet that you can consider is the TVS Racing Dual Visor Helmet. It has a premium touring aesthetic with an aerodynamic shell, which TVS says minimises drag for better stability at high speeds, along with an anti-fog Pin-lock system and breath deflector to ensure clear visibility in all weather conditions. It is made with an injection-moulded polycarbonate outer shell and multi-density EPS liner, and TVS says it delivers good impact resistance and safety.

The price of the TVS Racing Dual Visor Helmet is ₹5,094 and comes with ISI, DOT, and ECE certifications.

Advertisement

Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics

If you are considering a budget-friendly helmet, you can check the Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics. It has a sporty full-face design, made with regulated-density EPS concussion padding for impact absorption. For comfort and hygiene, it is lined with specially treated anti-allergenic velveteen. It has a breathable interior and full-face coverage, which Steelbird says is a practical daily-use sports helmet.

The price of the TVS Racing Dual Visor Helmet is ₹5,487 and comes with ISI certifications.

SMK Stellar Sports Stage Full Face Helmet

The fourth helmet on the list is the SMK Stellar Sports Stage. Riders who want both safety and comfort with good design can check this helmet. It has a dual-shell design, which improves the overall structural strength of the helmet and impact protection. It is equipped with a premium Pinlock anti-fog visor and breath deflector. The helmet comes with a dynamic air ventilation system, which comprises multiple air exhausts and vents, which SMK says helps to keep riders cool and comfortable during long journeys.

The price of the SMK Stellar Sports Stage Full Face Helmet is ₹4,099 and comes with ISI and ECE certifications.

Headfox N2F Wolf Full Face Bluetooth Helmet

The last helmet, which you can check, is the Headfox N2F Wolf helmet. It has integrated Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, which lets you manage calls, music, and navigation hands-free for a convenient riding experience. Additionally, since it is a Bluetooth helmet, it comes with environmental noise suppression and voice control to ensure clear audio even at highway speeds. It has a talk time of up to 48 hours and 110 hours of standby, and you can quickly charge it with Type-C charging.