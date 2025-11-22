Tata Harrier to Mahindra Scorpio: Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs with Highest Sales in October 2025

Mid-size SUV Sales: The mid-size SUV segment is a popular choice among buyers as these cars are equipped with a long list of features, have good road presence and even offer 4x4 setup. Mostly, these are offered with a third row of seats, have decent boot space, and are available with either a petrol or a diesel engine to choose from. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the first position in the sales chart was secured by the Mahindra Scorpio.

Following the list were the Mahindra XUV 700, Tata Harrier, and other SUVs. The Mahindra XUV 700 saw a slight decline on a year-on-year basis, but on the other hand, the Tata Harrier recorded a massive growth.

Here is a list of the top 5 mid-size SUVs that recorded the highest sales in October 2025:

Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N

The first mid-size SUV on the list is the Mahindra Scorpio. It is a popular car among buyers, having great road presence, and it comes with decent features. Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio N with multiple seating configurations, and the Scorpio N comes with a 4x4 setup as well. In October 2025, the Scorpio recorded total sales of 17,880 units, having a growth of 14.05 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700

The next SUV in the list is the Mahindra XUV 700. It has a modern design, is feature-rich, and comes with two engine options. The XUV 700 comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others. In October 2025, the XUV 700 saw total sales of 10,139 units, having a marginal decline of 2.84 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 is ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Harrier / Harrier EV

The third position in the list was secured by the Tata Harrier / Harrier EV. The automaker has recently launched the Harrier EV, and both the ICE and the EV versions have a similar exterior, feature-rich interiors and a spacious cabin. The Harrier is offered with a 2.0L diesel engine, and the Harrier EV is available with 2 battery packs. In October 2025, the Harrier and the Harrier EV recorded total sales of 4,483 units, and saw a growth of 130.25 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Tata Harrier starts at ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XEV 9E

The Mahindra XEV 9E is a popular EV SUV in the segment. It has a bold and futuristic design, a spacious cabin, and is available with two battery packs. The XEV 9e has features like a panoramic moonroof, a triple-screen setup, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others. In October 2025, it saw total sales of 2,708 units.

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9E is ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Safari

The fifth mid-size SUV in the list is the Tata Safari. It is big on dimensions, good feature list, and has a single engine on offer. The Safari comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and others. In October 2025, it saw total sales of 2,510 units, and saw a decent growth of 20.33 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Tata Safari starts at ₹14.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.