Top 5 Six-Seater Cars to Consider in February 2026

6-Seater Cars: Buyers looking for a new car with six independent seats, decent features, and a punchy petrol engine have various options available. There are diverse options, ranging from the Mahindra Scorpio N to the MG Hector Plus. Buyers prefer these captain seats in the middle row as they provide better space in the cabin. Some of the key features offered in these cars are a sunroof, automatic climate control, ADAS, and more.

Here is a list of the top 5 six-seater cars, which you can consider in February 2026:

Kia Carens Clavis

The first car on the list is the Kia Carens Clavis. It was recently launched in India, and is offered in a six and a seven-seater configuration. The Clavis comes with features like a sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, Level-2 ADAS, and others. You can choose it with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of it starts at ₹12.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The next car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. It is a popular six-seater car in the market, having decent features, and is offered in a single engine option. It comes with features like automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, an 8-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, and more. The XL6 has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, making 103 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of it starts at ₹13.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

MG Hector Plus

In the mid-size SUV segment, you can check out the MG Hector Plus. It was recently updated with a new exterior and feature updates, and has comfortable seating in its captain seats variant. Regarding features, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 14.1-inch vertical infotainment system, ambient lighting, and others. It is offered with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel engine.

The price of it starts at ₹20.25 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The next SUV on the list in the mid-size SUV segment is the Mahindra Scorpio N. It has good road presence, has a comfortable cabin, and has decent features on offer. It has features like dual-zone climate control, drive modes, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, and others. The Scorpio N is available with a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine, along with a 4x4 setup as well.

The price of it starts at ₹16.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a famous MPV in the market, offered with a single diesel engine and has decent features. The Innova Crysta comes with a six-seater version from its base variant, has features like automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment system, driving modes, and others. The Innova Crysta is equipped with a 2.4L diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.