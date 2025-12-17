Top 5 SUVs to Consider Around ₹50 Lakh in December 2025

SUVs Around ₹50 Lakh: Buyers exploring a new full-size premium SUV with good road presence, a six or seven-seater configuration, and multiple powertrain options around ₹50 lakh have various options to choose from. Whether you're looking for long-distance touring capability, refined city driving, or a feature-rich, secure experience, these all-rounders excel across every key parameter. However, if you wish to take on some off-road adventure as well, these SUVs are either available with an AWD or a 4x4 setup, thus elevating your experience.

Around this price, you can choose a mass-market premium SUV or the entry-level luxury segment, which includes BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and others. Some of the popular choices among buyers are the Toyota Fortuner, the MG Gloster, the BMW X1, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 SUVs that offer balanced, feature-rich, and multiple powertrain choices in the segment:

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line



The first premium SUV on the list, which you can check out, is the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. The German automaker recently launched it in the market, has good road presence, and is a feature-rich offering. It comes with dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and others. Talking about the powertrain, it comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and has an AWD drivetrain.

The price of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is ₹53.66 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is offered in a single variant.

Toyota Fortuner

The next SUV on the list is the Toyota Fortuner. It is a popular option among buyers, having good road presence, but it misses out on some features and comfortable seating. The Fortuner has a seven-seater configuration only. It has features like dual-zone climate control, cruise control, an 8-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, and others. Regarding the engine, you can either opt for a 2.7L turbo petrol engine or a 2.8L diesel engine, available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 setup.

The price of the Toyota Fortuner starts at ₹40.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).

MG Gloster

If you are looking for a feature-rich SUV with captain seats option, and a powerful diesel engine, then you can check out the MG Gloster at around ₹50 lakh in the market. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. In 2025, the MG Gloster feels a bit dated, and an update is awaited in 2026. The Gloster comes with a single 2.0L diesel engine with a single and a twin turbo option, and a 4x2 and a 4x4 setup.

The price of the MG Gloster starts at ₹44.94 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Skoda Kodiaq

The next SUV on the list is the Skoda Kodiaq, which shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. However, the Kodiaq feels a bit more premium, feature-rich, and has a seven-seater option as well. It has features like dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, and others. Talking about powertrain, the Kodiaq comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Moreover, the Kodiaq comes with a 4x4 setup as well.

The price of the Skoda Kodiaq starts at ₹45.63 lakh (on-road, Noida).

BMW X1

If you are considering an entry-level luxury SUV in the segment, then you can consider the BMW X1. It has a bold and sporty design, a comfortable and spacious interior, and a feature-rich cabin experience. It has a dual-connected screen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, and comes with features like a dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, driving modes, and others. You can choose the X1 with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine only.