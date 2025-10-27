Top CNG Cars Dominate Mileage Segment: Buyers Shift Preferences

CNG Cars in India: If you are looking for a new car that offers higher fuel efficiency and lower running costs, you can check out CNG cars in the market. These are becoming popular choices as these cars offer higher mileage and have less impact on the pockets. Moreover, multiple automakers have also expanded their CNG offerings across hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. Some of the popular choices in the market are Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Nexon iCNG, and others.

Here is a list of the top CNG cars that dominate the mileage segment and are a popular choice among buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is one of the popular choices among buyers. It recently got updated and has a single cylinder CNG tank in the boot with decent storage. It is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine, and as per ARAI, it has a fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg.

The price of Dzire starts at ₹9.20 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Advertisement

Tata Nexon iCNG

The next CNG car on the list, which you can check out, is the Tata Nexon iCNG. The automaker offers the Nexon iCNG with a dual-cylinder setup, and it results in ample boot space to store your luggage. The Nexon is equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, and it has an ARAI claimed mileage of 17.44 km/kg.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.41 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base CNG variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

If you are looking for a compact SUV with having comfortable cabin and a reliable petrol engine, you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG. The CNG tank is placed in the boot space, and there is a considerable amount of space left for your luggage. The Grand Vitara CNG is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, and as per ARAI, the claimed fuel efficiency is 26.6 km/kg.