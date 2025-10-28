Top Convertible Cars in India: Feel the Wind, Live the Drive!

Convertible Cars in India: Convertible cars continue to attract buyers in the market who enjoy open-top driving and a more engaging experience behind the wheel. In India, there are several luxury automakers that offer stylish convertibles along with features and performance. Earlier, Mini Cooper, Audi A3, and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque used to come with a convertible soft top in the luxury segment, giving a great driving experience. In the mass-market segment, the Mahindra Thar used to offer a convertible soft-top variant, wherein you had to manually retract the roof lining.

Here is a list of the top convertible cars in India for those who want to enjoy the thrill of the drive under the open sky.

MG Cyberster

The first convertible sports car on the list, which you can check out, is the MG Cyberster. It was recently launched in India and is offered in an EV avatar only. It has sporty design, decent space in the interiors, and is offered in four colour options to choose from. The Cyberster has a 77kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 580km on a single charge. The price of the MG Cyberster is ₹87.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is offered in a single variant.

BMW Z4

The next convertible sports car on the list, which you can check out, is the BMW Z4. It is a popular option in the segment and has bold and sporty looks with great performance. BMW offers it in three variants, and you can customise it as per your preferences. The Z4 is equipped with a 3.0L six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated with an eight-speed gearbox. The price of the BMW Z4 starts at ₹1.03 crore (on-road, Noida).

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

The third convertible sedan on the list, which you can consider, is the Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet. The CLE offers a sharp and curvy design, has decent space for the second row, and comes with multiple convenience features. The interiors are similar to the regular C-Class, but it has an AMG three-spoke steering wheel. The CLE is powered by a 3.0L six-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The price of it is ₹1.43 crore (on-road, Noida) and is offered in a single variant.