Top Luxury Sedans in India: Elegance Meets Performance!

Luxury Sedans in India: If you are planning to get a luxury sedan that offers plush interiors, has a refined engine, and is feature-rich, there are multiple options available in the market. These offer good rear seat comfort, and the majority of buyers of this segment prefer being chauffeur-driven. Some of the popular luxury sedans in the market are Mercedes-Benz E Class, BMW 5 Series, and others. Majorly, these are offered with a petrol or a diesel engine, but if you wish for more fuel efficiency and want a strong hybrid petrol engine, then you can consider the Lexus ES.

Here is the list of the top luxury sedans in India, which you can consider:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The first luxury sedan on the list, which you can check out, is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It is one of the most popular offerings, and buyers mainly consider it for the rear-seat experience. The E-Class has plush and comfortable rear seats with convenience features like reclining function, multiple sunshades, ambient lighting, and others. The German automaker offers it with a 2.0L turbo petrol, a 2.0L diesel and a 3.0L six-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The price of it is ₹91.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

BMW 5 Series LWB

Earlier, BMW offered the 5 Series with a short wheelbase, and with the update, it now comes with a longer wheelbase. The 5 Series is a fun-to-drive luxury sedan, and is a balance between rear seat comfort and driving pleasure. The 5 Series has features like ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. Talking about the engine, it is now only offered with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it is ₹84.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Audi A6

The third luxury sedan, which is now quite underrated in the segment, is the Audi A6. It has a sophisticated exterior design, chrome and wood elements in the interiors, and decent features on offer. In 2025, the A6 feels a bit dated compared to its competition, and the automaker still offers it in a short wheelbase. Regarding features, it has an Audi virtual cockpit, driving modes, 30 colours for ambient lighting, and others. The A6 comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, and is the only sedan that has a FWD setup. The price of it starts at ₹74.35 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.