Top Luxury SUVs Under ₹1 Crore: Big on Style, Big on Presence!

Luxury SUVs in India: The SUVs in India have been a popular choice among buyers, as they have great road presence, are capable of tackling any terrain, and have a comfortable cabin. With the GST reduction, the prices of the luxury SUVs saw a decent drop, and under ₹1 crore, there are multiple options available in the market. Some of the popular options among buyers are the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and others. These come with either a five-seater or a seven-seater configuration, have a luxurious cabin, and have a petrol or a diesel engine on offer.

Here is a list of the top luxury SUVs that you can consider under ₹1 crore in India:

Volvo XC90

The first luxury SUV on the list is the Volvo XC90. It recently got updated in India, has a sophisticated exterior profile and subtle luxury on the inside. Volvo offers the XC90 with a seven-seater configuration, and it comes with adaptive air suspension, a digital instrument cluster, physical volume and track controls, ambient lighting, and more. Regarding powertrains, the XC90 is equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The price of the Volvo XC90 is ₹96.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The next popular luxury SUV on the list, which you can consider, is the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The automaker offers it in multiple variants, has bold exteriors and luxurious cabin space. The GLE comes in a five-seater configuration in India, has features like 64 colours ambient lighting, a wireless charger, multiple driving modes, and others. You can choose the GLE with a 3.0L petrol or a diesel engine option.

The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLE is ₹96.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW X5

If you are an enthusiast and looking for great driving dynamics, bold and sporty exteriors, then you can consider the BMW X5. It is sporty and bold from the outside, plush on the inside, and it has subtle luxury compared to the rivals. It has features like four-zone climate control, split tailgate, multiple driving modes, and others. BMW offers the X5 with a 3.0L petrol and a diesel engine.