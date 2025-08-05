Top Luxury SUVs You Can Consider Under ₹4 Crore in India

Luxury SUVs in India: The Indian luxury SUV market has multiple offering from different automakers in the market. These SUVs are feature-loaded, have a powerful petrol or a diesel engine, and are either hard core off-roaders or stylish urban SUVs. The Indian automotive market witnesses a growing market for SUVs, particularly luxury models that uphold rugged functionality. Around ₹4 crore budget, there are multiple SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes Benz GLS, BMW X7, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 luxury SUVs which you can consider under ₹4 crore in India:

BMW X7

The first luxury SUV on the list which you can consider is the BMW X7. It is a full-size luxury SUV, having multiple features, and comes with a petrol or a diesel engine. The X7 has luxury elements like a Swarvoski crystal gearknob selector, iDrive controller, and others. Regarding features, it has dual sunroofs, a five-zone climate control, multiple wireless chargers, and others.

The price of the BMW X7 starts at ₹1.5 crore (on-road, Noida).

Mercedes Benz GLS

The next luxury SUV which you can consider in this segment is the Mercedes Benz GLS. It is a popular choice among the buyers, and recently, the automaker updated it with a new GLS 400d AMG Line variant. It is a seven-seater luxury SUV, having multiple features, and comes with a petrol or a diesel engine option to choose from.

The price of the Mercedes Benz GLS starts at ₹1.59 crore (on-road, Noida).

Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is one of the popular choices in the luxury SUV segment. It is known for its boxy design, rugged off-roading capabilities, and has a subtle luxurious interiors. It comes with features like specific off-road modes, front and rear differential locking, and others. Regarding powertrain option, there are multiple engine options, including a V8 as well.

The price of the Land Rover Defender starts at ₹1.22 crore (on-road, Noida).

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300

If you are looking for a reliable SUV, which has subtle luxury, then you can consider the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. It is known for the muscular looks, has multiple features, and now comes with a single V6 engine. It has features like four-zone climate control, sunroof, driving modes, and others.

The price of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 starts at ₹2.68 crore (on-road, Noida).

Lexus LX

The Lexus LX is the rebadged version of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 in India. It is an underrated luxury SUV in the market, which has massive road presence, and is an attention seeker on the road. It has a similar feature list, and the automaker has recently started taking bookings for the LX in India.