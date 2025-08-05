Vinfast VF7 Spied Testing At Dwarka Expressway Ahead of India Launch - Check Details

Upcoming Vinfast SUVs in India: Vinfast India is gearing to launch its first EV car for the Indian market. Recently, the Vietnamese automaker inaugurated its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and its first showroom in Chennai. Recently, an X user, Raghav Narula, shared the upcoming VF7 EV SUV on the Dwarka Expressway under heavy camouflage being tested. The launch is scheduled in the coming Months, and the test mules of the VF 6 and the VF 7 have been spotted on numerous occasions.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Vinfast VF7 EV SUV:

Vinfast VF7 Exterior Design

In the recent video shared on X, some of the exterior details of the VF7 EV SUV were evident. The front of the VF7 will come with the connected LED DRL, having an LED projector setup for the headlamp. The lower panel of the bumper is expected to have a radar for the ADAS features.

On the sides, the VF7 will come with flush door handles, which enhance the sporty aesthetics of the SUV. Further, to differentiate it from the VF6, the VF7 will have a puddle lamp on the wheel arch.

At the rear, the VF7 will have a similar design to the LED DRL tail lamp as the LED headlamp. The rear profile is expected to have sharp cuts and creases, and is expected to come with a subtle chrome look to enhance the aesthetic.

Vinfast VF7 Features

The Vinfast VF7 is expected to come with multiple convenience features. It is expected to have a large touchscreen infotainment, Level-2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Vinfast VF7 Colours

As per the Indian website, the buyers can choose the Vinfast VF7 from six colour options.

Vinfast VF7 Expected Price