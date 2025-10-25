Top MPVs in India to Buy in October 2025: Perfect for Long Journeys Together!

Best MPVs in India: If you are planning to purchase a new car in October 2025 with seven seats, a comfortable cabin, and decent features, there are several options available in the market. These are mainly equipped with a petrol or a diesel engine, but now automakers have also entered the EV space. Some of the popular options in the market include the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carens, and others.

Here is the list of the top MPVs in India, which you can consider and are perfect for long journeys:

Around ₹10 Lakh - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first MPV on the list that you can consider for your family is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a popular choice in the market, has a comfortable and spacious cabin, and decent features on offer. It comes with automatic climate control, cup holders, auto headlamps, and others. Regarding the powertrain option, it has a reliable and smooth 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, there is also a CNG option, with decent boot space.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is ₹10.04 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Around ₹20 Lakh - Kia Carens Clavis EV

Recently, Kia India launched the Carens Clavis EV for the Indian market. It has a similar design to the ICE counterpart, and it is the entry-level seven-seater EV MPV in the market. The Clavis EV is a feature-rich offering, comes with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, regen modes, and others. The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available with 2 battery packs, 42kWh (Claimed Range - 404km) and a 51.4kWh (Claimed Range - 490km).

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV is ₹20.91 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Around ₹25 Lakh - Toyota Innova Crysta

The third MPV on the list, which is a popular choice and is one of the reliable options, is the Toyota Innova Crysta. It is one of the oldest MPVs on the list, has a spacious and comfortable cabin, and has decent features. It is available in a seven-seater and an eight-seater option, and has features like automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps, but it misses out on a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and others. The Innova Crysta comes with a single 2.4L diesel engine, mated with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Toyota Innova Crysta is ₹22.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.