Top SUVs Which Offer Panoramic Sunroof: Experience Luxury in Every Drive!

SUVs with Panoramic Sunroof: If you are planning to get a new car, which is feature-rich and has a panoramic sunroof, there are multiple options available in the market. SUVs that are equipped with a panoramic sunroof have become quite popular among buyers in India. It helps in bringing in more light, makes the cabin feel larger, and adds a sense of comfort during the drive. Whether you are driving in the city or on a long trip on the highway, a panoramic sunroof enhances the overall experience inside the cabin, as it offers a clearer view of the sky and enhances the overall aesthetics.

Earlier, panoramic sunroofs were limited to premium cars and SUVs, but now, this feature is available in several affordable SUVs, and automakers have made it accessible to a wider range of buyers. Some of the popular options in the market include Kia Syros, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and others.

Here is a list of the top SUVs that you can consider with a panoramic sunroof:

Kia Syros

The first car on the list, which you can check out, is the Kia Syros. It is a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a panoramic sunroof from its HTK+ variant onwards. The sunroof is large enough and brings a lot of light and airiness inside the cabin. The Syros comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine to choose from. The price of the Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It has bold looks and offers both a regular and a panoramic sunroof option to the buyers. If you wish to opt for the panoramic sunroof, it is available from the AX7 variant onwards. Moreover, the XUV 3XO comes with a 1.2L MPI turbo petrol and a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine option. The price of it starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

MG Astor

If you wish for a compact SUV, that is feature-rich and has comfortable cabin space, you can check out the MG Astor. It is an underrated car in its segment, and offers a panoramic sunroof from its Shine variant onwards. You can choose the Astor with a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.3L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida).