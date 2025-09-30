Top Upcoming Car Launches in October 2025

Upcoming Cars in India: As the festive season approaches, multiple automakers in India are set to launch new cars across various segments and powertrains in October 2025. In September 2025, Maruti Suzuki launched its Victoris, Volvo launched its entry-level EV SUV, EX30, and others. In October 2025, Mahindra is expected to launch a Bolero facelift, and Skoda will launch its Octavia RS among other models. The upcoming cars are expected to feature a stylish design and enhanced performance.

Here is a list of the upcoming car launches in October 2025:

Mahindra Bolero Facelift

The first car on the list is the Mahindra Bolero Facelift. The Indian automaker is expected to give the SUV a design overhaul and add some extra convenience features to improve the cabin experience. It is likely to come with an updated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and other features. Regarding powertrain options, the Bolero facelift is expected to retain its 1.5L diesel engine.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launch Date - October 6, 2025.

Skoda Octavia RS

In the performance sedan segment, Skoda is gearing up to bring back its Octavia RS for the Indian market. The Czech automaker first showcased the Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Octavia RS will be equipped with multiple convenience features like dual-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, and others. Regarding the engine option, it is likely to come with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, which also powers the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Skoda Octavia RS Launch Date - October 17, 2025.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

In the sub-4m compact SUV segment, Hyundai will launch the second-generation Venue for the Indian market. Recently, it was spotted testing under heavy camouflage and some exterior and interior elements were revealed. It is expected to get a new design for the headlamp and LED DRL, and a new feature list on the inside. Regarding engine options, it is likely to remain unchanged.