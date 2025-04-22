Toyota Camry Price Updated: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Toyota Camry Price Updated: Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched its fifth generation of the Camry in India recently. The automaker has revised the prices of its flagship sedan for the first time in India. The Japanese automaker has updated the prices by ₹50,000. The Camry is offered in a single variant to buyers, and it is available in six colour options.

Here’s a quick rundown about the Toyota Camry in India:

What’s the new price of the Toyota Camry in India?

With the price revision, the updated price of the Toyota Camry starts at ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the discounts on the Toyota Camry?

Currently, there are no cash discounts available for buyers on the Toyota Camry.

What are the features of the Toyota Camry?

The Toyota Camry is equipped with a long list of convenience features for buyers. For starters, it has a sunroof, a three-zone climate control, rear sunshades for windows, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, rear seats have a reclining function, and more. Further, it has multiple driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

What are the safety features on the Toyota Camry?

The Toyota Camry comes equipped with a long list of safety features for buyers. The list consists of Level-1 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

What are the engine options on the Toyota Camry?

Toyota offers the Camry with a single-engine option. It comes with a 2.5L inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine. This engine is a strong hybrid technology, making 184 bhp and 221 Nm torque. This engine is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Toyota Camry?

Toyota claims the fuel efficiency of the Camry is 25.49 km/L.

What were the sales of the Toyota Camry in March 2025?