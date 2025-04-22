Toyota Camry Price Updated: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Updated April 22nd 2025, 14:05 IST
Toyota Camry Price Updated: Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched its fifth generation of the Camry in India recently. The automaker has revised the prices of its flagship sedan for the first time in India. The Japanese automaker has updated the prices by ₹50,000. The Camry is offered in a single variant to buyers, and it is available in six colour options.
Here’s a quick rundown about the Toyota Camry in India:
With the price revision, the updated price of the Toyota Camry starts at ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Currently, there are no cash discounts available for buyers on the Toyota Camry.
The Toyota Camry is equipped with a long list of convenience features for buyers. For starters, it has a sunroof, a three-zone climate control, rear sunshades for windows, powered front seats, ventilated front seats, rear seats have a reclining function, and more. Further, it has multiple driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.
The Toyota Camry comes equipped with a long list of safety features for buyers. The list consists of Level-1 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.
Toyota offers the Camry with a single-engine option. It comes with a 2.5L inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine. This engine is a strong hybrid technology, making 184 bhp and 221 Nm torque. This engine is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.
Toyota claims the fuel efficiency of the Camry is 25.49 km/L.
According to data from SIAM, the Toyota Camry recorded total sales of 203 units. It saw a decline of 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a marginal decline of 3 per cent on a month-on-month basis.
Published April 22nd 2025, 14:05 IST