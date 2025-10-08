Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025 Updated in India - Check Details

Toyota Fortuner Updated: Toyota Kirloskar Motors has updated the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition for the Indian market. According to a statement, the updated Fortuner Leader Edition comes with exterior design upgrades, an updated feature list and a revamped tone for the interiors. It continues to come with a 2.8L diesel engine, and the Leader Edition 2025 is available only in a 4x2 drivetrain.

Here’s a quick rundown of the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition for buyers:

What are the exterior updates of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025?

On the exterior, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025 is now available with a dual-tone paint shade, a new grille, a front and rear bumper spoiler, and there is a chrome garnish, along with all-black alloy wheels.

What are the interior updates of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025?

On the inside, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025 is now equipped with black and maroon dual-tone seats, illuminated scuff plates, and, others.

What are the additions in the feature list in the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025?

The feature list in the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025 now includes auto-folding ORVMs, TPMS. and more.

What are the engine specifications of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025?

The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025 is equipped with a 2.8L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. However, the Leader Edition is available only in a 4x2 drivetrain.

What are the colour options in the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025?

The Colour options in the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025 include Attitude black, Super White, Pearl White, and Silver

What is the price of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 2025?